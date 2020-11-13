Deception Technology Market Comprehensive Analysis By Technology Growth 2020 | Acalvio Technologies, Attivo Networks, Cymmetria, Guardicore

The Deception Technology market report is a window to the industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. This global market report also identifies and analyses emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in industry with analysis on vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications.

Various definitions and classifications of the ICT industry, applications of the ICT industry and chain structure are given in this Deception Technology report. With the use of excellent resources and latest tools, this best in class Deception Technology market research report has been created to aid your business growth.

The deception technology market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing incidence of zero-day attacks and need for effective solutions for early detection of attackers. Besides, increasing adoption of BYOD and IoT trends is further likely to augment the market growth. However, wide scale use of legacy honeypot may hamper the growth of the deception technology market. Nonetheless, integration in virtual environments is likely to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the key players of deception technology market in the coming years.

Leading Deception Technology Market Players:

1. Acalvio Technologies

2. Allure Security Technology

3. Attivo Networks

4. Cymmetria

5. Forescout Technologies

6. Guardicore

7. Logrhythm

8. Rapid7

9. Shape Security

10. Trapx Security

The “Global Deception Technology Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of deception technology market with detailed market segmentation by component, deception stack, deployment, industry vertical, and geography. The global deception technology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading deception technology market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global deception technology market is segmented on the basis of component, deception stack, deployment, and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented into solution and services. Based on deception stack, the market is segmented as application security, endpoint security, network security, and data security. On the basis of the deployment, the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, energy and utility, healthcare, government, manufacturing, retail, IT and telecom, and others.

The reports cover key developments in the deception technology market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.

These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from deception technology market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for deception technology in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the deception technology market.

Chapter Details of Deception Technology Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Deception Technology Market Landscape

Part 04: Deception Technology Market Sizing

Part 05: Deception Technology Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

