Laboratory Filtration Market Key Manufacturers, Development Trends and Competitive Analysis

The growth of the laboratory filtration market is driven by the rising adoption of the filtration method in the food and beverage industry and clinical laboratories, surging research and development (R&D) initiatives by pharmaceutical companies, and launch of advanced products by players. As a result, the industry, which valued $2.3 billion in 2017, is projected to reach $3.5 billion by 2023, at a 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023).

The fastest growth, at a 7.7% CAGR, during the forecast period, would be witnessed in the filtration assemblies category. The filtration assemblies division further has the ultrafiltration, microfiltration, vacuum filtration, reverse osmosis, and others subcategories. Among these, the microfiltration subcategory accounted for the largest share, of 37.2%, in the laboratory filtration market in 2017. This is majorly ascribed to the vast usage of the microfiltration method in industries, which has led to an increasing demand for the various products used during the process.

A key driver for the laboratory filtration market is the increasing demand for microfiltration solutions across end-use industries. The technology offers better results during the clarification, concentration, purification, and fractionation processes, which is why the demand for it is rising in the food and beverage industry. As microfiltration enhances the quality of products, it is vastly utilized during the manufacturing of beverages. With a higher purchasing power, people are increasingly spending on soft drinks, canned milk-based beverages, and various liquors.