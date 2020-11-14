Automotive Fuel Injection System Market How Top Companies Adapted after COVID-19 Hit Its Business – Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Hitachi, Ltd., Magna International Inc

The automotive industry has been witnessing a robust growth all across the globe, which can primarily be attributed to the rapid economic growth in developing countries, rising disposable income of people, and emergence of electric vehicles in the market. Because of all these factors, the production capacity of automobile industries has risen significantly. During the time period, 2005–2019, approximately 91.3 million motor vehicles sold worldwide, and the global automotive industry is predicted to generate a revenue of nearly $9 trillion by 2030. Moreover, about 92 million motor vehicles were produced around the world.

North America is expected to be the third largest automotive fuel injection system market during the forecast period, owing to its increasing customer base and high disposable income of people in the region. This has resulted in increased manufacturing activities by local automotive OEMs in the region, and supporting the growth of the automotive fuel injection system market.

Some of the major players operating in the global automotive fuel injection system market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Hitachi, Ltd., Magna International Inc., Mikuni Corporation, Johnson Electric, and SHW AG.

This study covers