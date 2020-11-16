Single-Cell Analysis Market Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Future Potential

Owing to the rising prevalence of diseases, soaring government and non-government initiatives and policies, and surging healthcare expenditure, the adoption of single-cell analysis is predicted to rise in the coming years. The escalating healthcare expenditure, especially in the developed nations, is resulting in a huge rise in the incorporation of single-cell analysis procedures and products, such as consumables and instruments. Moreover, single-cell genomics in disease analysis allows for better personalized treatment procedures that involve the tracking, monitoring, and treatment of patients according to their individual needs.

The other major factors boosting the demand for single-cell analysis are the surging geriatric population, growing need for personalized treatment plans, and the rapid technological advancements taking place in the healthcare sector. In addition to this, the rising incidence of cancer across the world is further pushing the need for personalized treatment plans. As a result, the global single-cell analysis market is predicted to demonstrate huge growth in the coming years. The process involves studying a single cell for understanding the transcriptomics, genomics, metabolomics, and proteomics, with the help of the next-generation sequencing (NGS), flow cytometry, microscopy, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and mass spectrometry techniques.

Single-cell analysis is widely used for diagnostic and research purposes. Of these, the use of the process for research purposes was observed to be higher in the past, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. This is primarily attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure in several countries and rising funding for medical research and development (R&D), especially for cancer treatment. There are multiple types of cells used in single-cell analysis — animal cell, human cell, and microbial cell. Amongst these, the utilization of human cells was recorded to be the highest in the past, owing to the huge investments being made in stem cell research.