8.8% CAGR Expected in Global Omega-3 Market during 2020–2030

It is highly unlikely that junk food will ever go out of trend, however, people are becoming more conscious regarding their health, which is why they are opting for healthier food items. Food items rich in nutrient especially are becoming popular day-by-day among the general public. A major drawback in the past regarding the adoption of healthier food items was their high cost, but due to economic growth and rise in disposable income, a large number of people are able to make healthy choices. A new continuum of nutrient-positioned products ranging from fortified/functional foods to nutrient supplements is emerging across the globe.

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/omega3-market/report-sample

According to a P&S Intelligence report, in 2019, the global omega-3 market attained a value of $19.7 billion and is expected to generate a revenue of $49.7 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). Omega-3 is available in tablet or capsule form and liquid form. The larger demand in 2019 was created for liquid form of omega-3, which is ascribed to the availability of this form at a lower price than tablets or capsules and higher levels of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) concentration.

In conclusion, the growing awareness of people regarding the consumption of healthy food is resulting in the rising demand for omega-3.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=omega3-market

Omega-3 Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Liquid Form

Tablet or Capsule Form

Market Segmentation by Source

Animals Krill oil Fish oil Cod liver oil Others

Plants Flaxseed oil Algae oil Others



Market Segmentation by End Use