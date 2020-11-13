U.S. Mattress Market Expected to Exhibit Huge Expansion in Future

The U.S. mattress market is predicted to generate a revenue of $22,519.9 million by 2030, increasing from $15,728.8 million in 2019, progressing at a 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030), as per a report by P&S Intelligence. The major factors leading to the growth of the market are the rising infrastructure investments in the residential sector and rapidly expanding tourism industry of the country. On the basis of product, the market is divided into latex, memory foam, and innerspring.

Out of these, the memory foam division is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The emergence of the direct-to-customer (DTC) model is primarily causing the shift in preference from innerspring to memory foam mattresses. These mattresses can be rolled in a box, which is also called a bed-in-a-box, and the concept has gained immense popularity in recent years among customers. It has been estimated that more than 200 DTC companies are currently operating in the U.S.

Hence, the market is growing due to the expanding construction industry and rising preference for customized mattresses in the country.

