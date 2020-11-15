Drug of Abuse Testing Market Types, Applications, Forecast and COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As stated by a report by P&S Intelligence, the global drug of abuse (DOA) testing market is predicted to reach a value of $9.1 billion by 2023, from $4.8 billion in 2016, progressing at a 9.6% CAGR during 2017–2023. The market is registering growth because of technological advancements that are focusing on reducing time of consumption, increasing sensitivity, and facilitating detection of novel designer drugs. The rising consumption and trading of illicit drugs is also a key driving factor of the market.

The drug of abuse testing market is divided into consumable and equipment on the basis of product. Between the two, the consumables division dominated the market in 2016, as these products are readily available and offer faster test results as compared to equipment. The division is further classified into assay kits & reagents, rapid test kits, and others, out of which, the demand for rapid test kits has been considerable high, since they provide results in a short span of time.

Geographically, North America led the market in the past, accounting for a share of 49.2% in 2016 because of the growing availability of illicit drugs, rising drug trafficking, and increasing workplace monitoring for consumption of illicit drugs. The U.S. held the major share of the market within the region in the past. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to advance at the fastest pace during the forecast period, owing to the surging consumption of illicit drugs and increasing compliance in companies for DOA testing.