Dermacosmetics Market Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

The cosmetic industry, while mostly misunderstood as dealing with just the aesthetic appearance, has been undergoing technological advancements and moved beyond face creams and face powders since a long time now. Other than this, the prevalence of skin diseases is also rising across the globe and it has been shown by the Global Burden of Disease project that skin diseases are the 4th leading cause of nonfatal disease burden globally. Moreover, understanding the impact of skin diseases is important as in some cases skin conditions often represent a more severe systemic illness, such as human immunodeficiency virus and neglected tropical diseases .

Attributed to these reasons, the development of dermacosmetics has been made possible. These products are crucial now in the branch of dermatology as they combine cosmetics and scientific techniques for the management of a variety of diseases. Dermacosmetics are applied topically to different regions of the body for enhancing the patient’s quality of life, self-esteem, and mitigating the harmful effects of some treatments , which is why their demand is increasing rapidly. As per a P&S Intelligence report, in 2018, the global dermacosmetics market reached a value of $52.5 billion and is predicted to generate a revenue of $76.3 billion in 2024, progressing at a 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024).

Both skincare and haircare products are included in dermacosmetics. Between these, the larger demand in the coming years is expected to be witnessed by skincare products, which is ascribed to the rising prevalence of skin diseases and the availability of a wide range of skincare products in the market. Different types of skincare products are toner, cream, gel, serum, cleanser, and lotion. Both skincare and haircare products are used for treating skin and hair treatments. The larger demand in the past for dermacosmetics was created for skin treatment, owing to the rising awareness regarding skin diseases.