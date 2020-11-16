Covid-19 Impacts on Emotion Analytics Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2030

The emotion analytics market is growing due to the rising adoption of business intelligence (BI) and data analytics, increasing demand for emotion analytics in the retail sector, and surging demand from automotive sector. The emotion analytics software reviews the tone of a person and non-verbal cues, such as gesture, facial expressions, and body language for providing insight into the human expression of emotion.

In terms of application, the emotion analytics market is divided into sales & marketing management, workforce management, customer experience management, public safety & law enforcement, competitive intelligence, and others (which include driver monitoring and market research). Out of these, the largest share of the market was held by the customer experience management division in 2018.

The use of emotional analytics for enhanced customer experience is a key trend in the emotion analytics market . These software help organizations in understanding the non-verbal and verbal communications between the business and the customer. In order to understand situations which can negatively affect their business, the enterprises are trying to analyze each and every emotion of the customer.

