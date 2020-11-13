Baby Diaper Market With the Best Scope, Trends, Benefits and Opportunities

The number of working women across the globe has been rising rapidly, as people are becoming more aware regarding equal rights and providing equal opportunities for both men and women. For example, as per the World Bank, between 1990 and 2013, the percentage of women in workforce increased by 4% in 60 nations. A number of women these days are trying to juggle both their personal and professional lives and in such a scenario any kind of help is important and welcome. Owing to this, the demand for diapers for babies has increased considerably over the past few years across various countries.

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/baby-diapers-market/report-sample

Ascribed to all these factors, the global baby diaper market is expected to generate a revenue of $68.2 billion by 2022, progressing at a 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2016–2022). When product is taken into consideration, the market is divided into cloth, disposable, and others, among which, the disposable diaper division is predicted to account for a significant share of the market during the forecast period. Disposable diapers are further of two types, namely 2-part diapers and 1-part diapers, between which, the 2-part diaper classification held the major share of the market in 2015. The demand for these diapers is further projected to be higher in the coming years as well.

Geographically, North America is expected to emerge as a major baby diaper market during the forecast period, as per a study conducted by P&S Intelligence. This can majorly be ascribed to the rising number of working women and growing awareness regarding hygiene and cleanliness in the region. Other than this, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, which is primarily due to the rising disposable income of people, increasing birth rate, and surging awareness regarding sanitation in the region.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=baby-diapers-market

This Study Cover: