Lipstick Market Trend, Growth Opportunities Created by COVID19 Outbreak

The attention to one’s physical appearance, especially for women, has been a major aesthetic aspect of the society since perhaps the start of civilization, or at the very least, since the gender roles came into being. In the modern society, the adherence to a regulated personal care routine has become very common, for both men and women. However, for women, most of the time, the consciousness regarding physical appearance is not limited to just paying attention to personal hygiene, but the usage of different cosmetic products, such as eyeliners, lipsticks, and make-up, is also of significant importance.
The demand for such products has further been rising because of the growing number of working women and the increase in disposable income of people. As physical appearance has often been related to confidence, a large number of working women make use of cosmetic products, including lipsticks for feeling more confident and enhancing their personality. As per a report by P&S Intelligence, in 2018, the global lipstick market reached a value of $9.2 billion, and it is projected to generate a revenue of $13.4 billion by 2024, progressing at a 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024).
In conclusion, the rising number of working women and growing consciousness regarding physical appearance is driving the demand for lipsticks.
Market Segmentation by Product Type
- Satin/Sheer
- Matte
- Crème
- Glossy
- Natural
- Metallic
- Luminous
- Shimmer/Pearl/Frost
- Others (gel, duo chrome, triple chrome, and special effect)
Market Segmentation by Color
- Red
- Pink
- Maroon
- Nude
- Others (black, orange, violet, gold, green, silver, grey, silver, yellow, white, blue, purple, and multicolor)
Market Segmentation by Applicator
- Lipstick Tube/Stick
- Liquid Lipstick
- Lipstick Cream
- Lipstick Pencil
- Lipstick Palette
Market Segmentation by Gender
- Female
- Unisex
Market Segmentation by Age
- 20-30
- 31-50
- Over 50
- Under 20
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Departmental Stores
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Online
- Cosmetic Stores
- Convenience Stores
- Others (parlors and grocery stores)