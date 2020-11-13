Lipstick Market Trend, Growth Opportunities Created by COVID19 Outbreak

The attention to one’s physical appearance, especially for women, has been a major aesthetic aspect of the society since perhaps the start of civilization, or at the very least, since the gender roles came into being. In the modern society, the adherence to a regulated personal care routine has become very common, for both men and women. However, for women, most of the time, the consciousness regarding physical appearance is not limited to just paying attention to personal hygiene, but the usage of different cosmetic products, such as eyeliners, lipsticks, and make-up, is also of significant importance.

The demand for such products has further been rising because of the growing number of working women and the increase in disposable income of people. As physical appearance has often been related to confidence, a large number of working women make use of cosmetic products, including lipsticks for feeling more confident and enhancing their personality. As per a report by P&S Intelligence, in 2018, the global lipstick market reached a value of $9.2 billion, and it is projected to generate a revenue of $13.4 billion by 2024, progressing at a 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024).

In conclusion, the rising number of working women and growing consciousness regarding physical appearance is driving the demand for lipsticks.

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Satin/Sheer

Matte

Crème

Glossy

Natural

Metallic

Luminous

Shimmer/Pearl/Frost

Others (gel, duo chrome, triple chrome, and special effect)

Market Segmentation by Color

Red

Pink

Maroon

Nude

Others (black, orange, violet, gold, green, silver, grey, silver, yellow, white, blue, purple, and multicolor)

Market Segmentation by Applicator

Lipstick Tube/Stick

Liquid Lipstick

Lipstick Cream

Lipstick Pencil

Lipstick Palette

Market Segmentation by Gender

Female

Unisex

Market Segmentation by Age

20-30

31-50

Over 50

Under 20

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel