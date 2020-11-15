Music Composing Software Market | Analysis, Post Covid-19 Impact | Potential Business Impacts for Key Players

In 2019, the global music composing software market generated a revenue of $177.4 million and by 2030, it is predicted to attain a value of $1,871.5 million. Furthermore, the market is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 23.8% between 2020 and 2030.

The main factors fueling the progress of the market are the rising usage of online music streaming services, stable growth of the media and entertainment industry, and strong public preference for classical music shows around the world. Additionally, the burgeoning demand for effective collaborations amongst musicians is causing the expansion of the market.

Major factors such as digitization, connectivity with multiple devices, rapid technological advancements, and the emergence of several entertainment platforms are fueling the progress of the music composing software market. As per the PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2019–2023, $2.2 trillion revenue was generated by the media and entertainment sector in 2019.

Market Dynamics

Trends

4.3.1.1 Surging focus toward customization in the music composing software

4.3.1.2 Increasing online music tutorial platforms

Drivers

4.3.2.1 Growing media and entertainment industry

4.3.2.2 Increasing live concerts and music events

4.3.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

Restraints

4.3.3.1 Availability of free music software and educational resources

4.3.3.2 Low awareness and cost factor associated with music composing software

4.3.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Supporting music programs in academic institutes