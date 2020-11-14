India CAD Software Market Outlook By Share, Demand Status Of Type, Applications And Future Forecast

The Indian CAD software market is predicted to generate a revenue of $696.9 million by 2025, rising from $445.6 million in 2019, exhibiting an 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2025), according to a P&S Intelligence report. The key factors leading to the growth of the market are the increasing utilization of the CAD software in the construction industry, rising requirement for improved and accurate designs, and surging need for fast production of goods in the country.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/india-cad-software-market/report-sample

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the India CAD software market

Historical and the present size of the India CAD software market

Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030

Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants

Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential

Geographically, Maharashtra is expected to advance at the fastest pace during the forecast period, which can be ascribed to the rising GDP of the state and it dominance of industries such as international trade, manufacturing, technology, and finance. As per the Economic Survey of Maharashtra 2019–2020, the state contributed 14.3% to the GDP of the country, which was also the highest. Within the state, Nashik is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=india-cad-software-market

India CAD Software Market Dynamics

Trends

4.3.1.1 Surging preference for subscription-based CAD model

4.3.1.2 Growing adoption of cloud-based CAD services

Drivers

4.3.2.1 Increasing growth in construction sector

4.3.2.2 Rising number of initiatives by state governments

4.3.2.1 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

Restraints

4.3.3.1 Availability of free and open-source CAD software

4.3.3.2 High penetration of pirated software

4.3.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Focus on strengthening aerospace and defense sector

4.3.4.2 Integration of AI with CAD for generative designs