Coronavirus Business Impact – Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market In-depth Analysis of the Industry with Future Estimations | P&S Intelligence

The market is witnessing growth due to the increasing penetration of smartphones and rising adoption of bring-you-own-device (BYOD) policy. The VMI platform allows enterprises to host corporate data and apps within a secure mobile operating system on centralized servers. Zero apps and data are stored on the employee’s device as the environment is remote, reducing the chances of data theft.

In terms of offering, the virtual mobile infrastructure market is divided into service and platform. The platform division dominated the market during the historical period (2014–2018) and is further going to hold the larger share of the market during the forecast period.

This is because of the growing adoption of the VMI platform by different industries in order to prevent data loss/leakage caused by the lack of security in the employees’ devices. The faster growth is predicted to be registered by the service division, which is further bifurcated into managed and professional.

