WiGig Market Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Future Potential 2030

The major factors aiding in the swift growth of the WiGig market are the rising sale of portable consumer electronics and surging demand for high-speed internet connectivity. From $1,078.7 million in 2018, the market is projected to grow to $4,386.1 million in 2024, at a 27.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). Developed by Wireless Gigabit Alliance, WiGig is a set of 60 GHz connectivity protocols, allowing data transfer at speeds of up to 7 Gbps.

As it has a range of only 10 meters, a router must be placed near the device to offer seamless connectivity. Under the product segment, the categories of the market are consumer electronics, network devices, and others, which includes video conferencing systems, convenient public kiosks, and smart antennas. Among these, consumer electronics was the leading category during the historical period (2014–2018).

