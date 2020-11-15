Coronavirus Business Impact – C-RAN Market In-depth Analysis of the Industry with Future Estimations

The large public venues application accounted for the largest share of the market during the historical period and is projected to retain its position during the forecast period. The targeted outdoor urban areas application is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period as these areas include commercial and residential spaces that created a large demand for C-RAN for transforming networks to 5G and LTE.

A major trend being observed in the C-RAN market is the growing adoption of network virtualization technology. Moreover, C-RAN is a primary aspect for the growth of wireless technologies, such as 5G. When component is considered, the C-RAN market is categorized into services, infrastructure, and solution.

This is because of the rising investments in 5G and other technologies, such as 4G and LTE, by mobile operators. The category is further classified into fronthaul, baseband units (BBU), and remote radio units (RRU), among which, the BBUs classification held the largest share of the market during the historical period.

