Virtual Fitting Room Market Future Growth Statistic, Trends Analysis and Challenges

P&S Intelligence expects the rising usage of these technologies and smartphones to take the virtual fitting room market to $19,250.4 million by 2030, from $3,128.6 million in 2019, at an 18.5% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. The concept can also be used in physical stores, inside a specially designed kiosk. In fact, physical stores account for the higher usage of this technology than e-commerce platforms at present.

A virtual fitting room is a digital representation of a fitting room, wherein images taken from cameras and processed by AI, AR, and VR let a person try on clothes and other pieces of attire in the virtual space. The cameras analyze the person’s physique and movements and digitally superimpose the attire on their own 2D or 3D image, to show people how it would look on them in reality.

