AI in Agriculture Market Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application And Forecast

The revenue generated in the global artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture market is expected to increase to $8379.5 million in 2030 from $852.2 million in 2019, at a 24.8% CAGR during 2020–2030 (forecast period). Service, based on type, is projected to be the faster-growing category during the forecast period. With an increasing number of farmers wanting to implement AI in their practices, the demand for training and equipment installation and maintenance services is also rising.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/artificial-intelligence-in-agriculture-market/report-sample

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the AI in agriculture market

Historical and the present size of the AI in agriculture market

Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030

Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants

Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential

The highest CAGR, under the application segment of the AI in agriculture market, would be experienced by the drone analytics division. With the surging requirement for high-quality crops by the continuously growing population, heavy investments are being put in agricultural drones. The demand for such devices is rising rapidly in China and the U.S., which is driving the advance of the drone analytics division.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=artificial-intelligence-in-agriculture-market

AI in Agriculture Market Dynamics

Trends

4.3.1.1 Increasing use of robotics in agriculture

4.3.1.2 Increasing use of smart sensors in agriculture

Drivers

4.3.2.1 Growing demand for agricultural production

4.3.2.2 Rising adoption of internet of things (IoT)

4.3.2.3 Increasing demand for monitoring of livestock

4.3.2.4 Increasing demand for drones in agricultural farms

4.3.2.5 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

Restraints

4.3.3.1 Lack of awareness and high cost of AI solutions

4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Growth opportunities from developing countries

4.3.4.2 AI powered chatbots