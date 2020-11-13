AI in Cyber Security Market – In-depth Analysis of the Industry with Future Estimations

The demand for AI is predicted to be high for DDOS in the coming years, which is because cyber criminals utilize this type of attack for disrupting customer related services and asking for ransom in return to resume these services. Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a major AI in cyber security market in the near future. This is owing to the surging incidence of cybercrimes, including phishing, identity theft, and malicious attacks in the region.
The prevalence of cyber-crimes has been on a rise for a while now, as the adoption of different cloud-based services is increasing. Cyber-frauds including payment and identity card thefts account for more than 55% of all cyber-crimes, and further prove costly for enterprises if not taken care of swiftly. In addition, biometric logins are widely being utilized for creating secure logins by scanning retinas, fingerprints, or palm prints.
Ever since data sharing between two computing devices became possible, cyber-attacks have been leading to huge financial losses all across the world. There are several types of cyber-crimes, such as data and identity theft, email and password hacking, phishing, denial of service (DoS), distributed denial of service (DDoS), and fraudulent transactions. With the increasing awareness of organizations on the issue, they are spending more than before on cyber security.