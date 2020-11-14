Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Research Report, Growth, Trends and Competitive Analysis

The prevalence of neurological disorders and chronic pain is increasing rapidly at the present time across the globe. Depression, fecal incontinence, epilepsy, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s are the different kinds of neurological disorders. As per the Alzheimer’s Association, about 5.35 million people aged 65 years and above were suffering from Alzheimer’s diseases in the U.S. in 2015. Apart from this, as per the Parkinson’s Diseases Foundation, nearly 60,000 new cases of Parkinson’s disease are reported each year in the U.S. Attributed to these reasons, the demand for efficient medical technologies, such as neuromodulation and neurostimulation devices, is increasing rapidly.

The different applications of the nerve repair and regeneration devices are stem cell therapy, neurostimulation and neuromodulation surgeries, nerve grafting, and direct nerve repair/neurorrhaphy. Out of these, the largest demand for different nerve repair and regeneration devices was created for neurostimulation and neuromodulation surgeries in the past. Ambulatory surgery centers and hospitals & clinics are the major end users of the nerve repair and regeneration devices. Between these two, the hospitals & clinics category is predicted to witness the fastest growth in the coming years because of the surging patient pool, increasing geriatric population, and improving healthcare infrastructure.

The rising incidence of nerve injuries is resulting in the increasing demand for different nerve repair and regeneration products. According to industry experts, approximately 250,000 peripheral nerve injuries occur every year in the U.S., which account for about 42% of the global peripheral nerve injuries. Furthermore, it has been found that 87% of the peripheral nerve injuries are caused because of trauma, while the rest are caused because of tumor and non-tumor-related injuries. Nerve injuries can also be caused because of surgical manipulation or transection during tissue removal. Ascribed to these factors, the requirement for different biomaterials, such as nerve wraps, nerve connectors, nerve conduits, and nerve protectors, is growing around the world.