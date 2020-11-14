HIV Diagnosis Market Report Examines Analysis by Latest Trends, Growth Factors, Key Players and Forecast to 2023

The increasing prevalence of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) and surging healthcare expenditure on HIV and related activities are two of the key factors responsible for the growth of the HIV diagnosis market.

Of these, during 2013-2016, assays, kits & reagents led the market in terms of revenue, and these are expected to maintain their lead during 2017-2023, owing to the growing adoption of reagents in home as well as laboratory HIV tests. On the basis of end user, the HIV diagnosis market is broadly classified into research institutes, diagnostic laboratories, and hospitals. Among these, during the historical period, diagnostic laboratories witnessed the fastest growth in the market, and these are projected to exhibit similar growth during the forecast period.

The growing prevalence of the disease is predicted to boost the demand for diagnosis products, which, in turn, would result in the growth of the HIV diagnosis market. HIV easily spreads through a used needle or transfusion of infected blood to a healthy person. In the past few years, many low and middle-income as well as developing nations have witnessed an increase in the healthcare expenditure for the purpose of reducing the incidence of HIV.

Hence, the growing incidence of HIV/AIDS and significant healthcare expenditure on diagnosis and related activities are being witnessed as the major growth drivers of the market.