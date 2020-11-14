Surgical Navigation System Market with New Business Opportunities and Investment with Most Eminent Players

Like any other field, surgery has also witnessed technological advancements, which have made the procedure easier and more precise. Among the recent ones is the minimally invasive surgery (MIS), wherein, instead of opening up the area under operation completely, only a small incision is made. This way, the surgery is shorter and less painful, and patients also have fewer chances of post-operative infections. Additionally, patients don’t have to stay at the hospital for long periods, and they can return to their daily life quicker. An important component in these surgeries is a navigation system.

Therefore, with the rising preference for MISs, the surgical navigation system market is predicted to advance to $1,167.6 million by 2024, from $770.8 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019–2024 (forecast period). Navigation essentially involves scanning the body or the part to be operated via computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, or X-ray, and feeding the images into the system, so the doctor can look at the monitor while they operate. In MISs, where doctors do not have a direct view of the internal organs, navigation systems become essential, as the doctors still have to see where they are operating.

The reason AR is being integrated in surgical imaging systems for the orthopedic, neurology, and ENT fields is the increasing number of associated diseases. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) says that around 25% of all people in the U.S. have some musculoskeletal issue. Similarly, as per the French Tourism Development Agency, hospitals in the country carry out 150,000 hip replacement procedures on an annual basis. Similarly, the burden of neurological issues is also quite high, with the World Health Organization saying that they affect around 1 billion people each year.