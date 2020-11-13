Osseointegration Implants Market Study with Current and Upcoming Trends 2023

The annual prevalence of spinal cord injuries (SCI) ranges between 250,000 and 500,000, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). Being one of the most complex and critical parts of the body, the spinal cord and backbone need to be protected at all costs. The pre-mature mortality rate among people with SCIs is 2–5 times more than those without such an issue. Almost 90% of SCIs are a result of falls, violence, and road crashes, though the incidence of these injuries without a traumatic cause is also rising.

This is leading to an increasing volume of a new kind of spinal surgery, where the artificial part is directly connected to the bone, via a rod or screw; the process is called osseointegration. Thus, the osseointegration implants market, which valued $9.9 billion in 2017, is predicted to reach $12.5 billion by 2023, at a CAGR 4.0% during 2018–2023 (forecast period). After the implantation process, the tissues and the living bone grow over the rod, much like a creeper vine, thereby giving the implant stability and functionality.

Due to the rising incidence of SCIs, bone-anchored prostheses are used more than dental implants. In the coming years, the demand for dental implants is expected to grow faster, owing to the increasing prevalence of tooth diseases and surging awareness about osseointegration as an effective solution for tooth loss. The biomaterial used for manufacturing the implants can be of polymeric, metallic, or ceramic nature. Among these, metallic-biomaterial implants, particularly those made of titanium, are the most popular, as they are easier to sterilize and process and offer good finish.

Osseointegration procedures are performed at ambulatory surgical clinics (ASCs), hospitals, and dental clinics. Among these, hospitals account for the largest number of such procedures, as they employ medical specialists and have better facilities, including full-fledged operating rooms (OR), surgical tools, and imaging machines. Another reason behind this is the rising number of people suffering from SCIs, which, owing to their critical and complex nature, can be only dealt with at hospitals. However, dental clinics are also predicted to witness an increasing usage of these products in the coming years, on account of the surging incidence of tooth loss.