Intraoral Scanners Market Emerging Technology, Trends and Growth Opportunities – P&S Intelligence

The rising prevalence of dental problems around the world, especially amongst the underprivileged people of developed and developing nations, is significantly contributing toward the surge in the demand for intraoral scanners. Edentulism, which is a condition of tooth loss, is one of the biggest factors responsible for the increasing adoption of intraoral scanning procedures and usage of dental implants like dentures. As per the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, almost 91% of adults in the age group 20–64 suffer from tooth decay and dental caries in the U.S every year.

Due to the above-mentioned factors, the revenue generated from the sale of intraoral scanners is predicted to increase from $251.1 million in 2017 to $442.3 million by 2023. The global intraoral scanners market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period (2018–2023). Such devices help dentists by showing the insides of the mouth on a screen. Intraoral scanners are widely used in dental clinics, hospitals and other places, among which dental clinics are expected to register faster growth in the adoption of these scanners during the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of these settings and dentists around the world.

The other major factors propelling the adoption of intraoral scanners across the world are their versatility and improving functionality. These scanners offer optical impressions with great accuracy and speed and can create virtual 3D models easily, and thus detect even the minute details of the impressions. Such systems also offer scans with complete diagnostic information and provide quick results to both the patients and dentists. Due to these factors, these devices are enhancing the accuracy and workflow of numerous dental procedures.