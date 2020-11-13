What is Biggest Trend Currently Witnessed in Medical Device Outsourcing Market?

The global medical device outsourcing market is projected to reach the revenue of $84.9 billion by 2023, from $44.9 billion in 2016, progressing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period (2017–2023).

The medical device outsourcing market is categorized as electronics, raw materials/components, and finished goods, on the basis of products offered. Finished goods such as disposable devices and surgical equipment/instruments are expected to witness fastest growth in demand, with the CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. Medical device manufacturers are actively outsourcing the production of their finished goods especially with low product differentiations to reduce the overall cost of production and marketing.

Among the different applications of medical device outsourcing, general medical devices contributed largest revenue in the global market, with a 25.9% share in 2016. General medical devices such as drug delivery devices, surgical devices, diagnostic consumables, and inhalation drug delivery devices are increasingly being outsourced by the medical device industry players, since these devices have a high market demand from healthcare providers.

The APAC medical device outsourcing market is expected to witness the fastest growth in demand and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of around 10.9% during the forecast period, due to the low cost of labor and comparatively less expensive infrastructure cost as compared to other developed economies of the world. The growth of the APAC market is also supplemented by the presence of a large patient pool suffering from chronic disorders and increase in the need for affordable medical devices.