Androgenetic Alopecia Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis and Developments

Androgenetic alopecia therapeutics currently exhibits a proliferating pipeline with 15+ therapeutic candidates.

According to the research, many drugs being developed for androgenetic alopecia, which are administered topically. It has been found that topical route of administration is easy to use, non-invasive, and ensures high level of patient satisfaction.

It has been observed that many pharmaceutical companies are developing new and improved technologies for the development of androgenetic alopecia therapeutics. These technologies play an important role in the drug development by helping the companies to develop more specific and effective targeted therapies. For instance, RepliCel Life Sciences is using its proprietary cell therapy technology to develop therapeutic candidates for pattern baldness and other disorders. It utilizes dermal sheath cup cells, which induce the growth of cells in the area of baldness.

Samumed LLC, Brickell Biotech Inc., Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., Cassiopea S.p.A, Kerastem Technologies LLC, Almirall S.A., and RepliCel Life Sciences are the major players involved in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia.

Androgenetic Alopecia Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis