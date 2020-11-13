Sales of Safflower Oil Market to Decelerate in 2020 as COVID-19 Pandemic Takes its Toll on Global Market

FMI has compiled a study that offers an analysis and forecast of the Safflower Seed Oil market, in its publication titled, Safflower Seed Oil Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2027. This report on the Safflower Seed Oil market covers some of the vital facets that are key influencing factors on the demand and supply for Safflower Seed Oil over the next several years. An in-depth review of the growth drivers, potential challenges, unique trends, and opportunities for Safflower Seed Oil market participants equips readers to fully comprehend the overall landscape of the Safflower Seed Oil market. The report on the Safflower Seed Oil market also covers the analysis of key regions and countries of particular interest that are anticipated to become frontrunners or remain laggards during the forecast period. The report covers a historical analysis of the Safflower Seed Oil market from 2013 to 2017, and provides forecasts from 2018 to 2027 in terms of volume in metric tons and revenue in US$.

Safflower Seed Oil is obtained from the seeds of the safflower (carthamus tinctorius) by the expeller, cold pressing, or solvent extraction processes. Safflower Seed Oil is rich in oleic acid and linoleic acid, and is predominantly consumed as an edible oil. Safflower Seed Oil is applicable in various end-use segments such as food & beverages, dietary supplements, cosmetics, etc., and is available in different grades. Depending on the nutrition content of the Safflower Seed Oil, such as monosaturated and polysaturated fats, it is segmented as high oleic and high linoleic. In food applications, Safflower Seed Oil is primarily used as a frying oil or used in salad dressings. In developed countries, the demand for alternative healthy oils in food & beverages is booming. Obesity amongst adults and youngsters has prompted consumers to seek more and more healthy products. Every ingredient on the retail shelf is being viewed through a ‘health lens’ by the consumers, which has upped the demand for Safflower Seed Oil. Moreover, from a production point of view, safflower production has taken a new turn. In recent times, safflower has been introduced as an exotic species in the African region. This scenario has been developed due to the emergence of an organized agricultural system in this region. Thus, there are growth opportunities for Safflower Seed Oil through this region, as a high production capacity of Safflower Seed Oil is needed to satiate the global demand for Safflower Seed Oil.

This report on the Safflower Seed Oil market has been broken down into different chapters to enhance clarity and provide context. A brief executive summary at the beginning of the Safflower Seed Oil market report consists of some of the key findings of the study on the Safflower Seed Oil market, as well as estimates and growth rates for important segments. The following chapter presents the definitions and scope of the study of Safflower Seed Oil, as well as coverage in terms of the way the Safflower Seed Oil market is structured. Subsequently, the chapter on market background in the Safflower Seed Oil market report presents the evolution of Safflower Seed Oil, relevant economic indicators such as GDP and per capita consumption of Safflower Seed Oil, including an assessment of the supply chain, policy developments and regulatory scenario, and dynamics impacting the Safflower Seed Oil market, as well as an explanation of the factors considered important to develop forecasts and estimates. The report on the Safflower Seed Oil market also includes a chapter on pricing analysis, highlighting price point variations between different regions and products, including pricing forecasts. The following chapters dive deep into the global Safflower Seed Oil market, covering detailed information based on nature, product type, end use, and sales channel. The next set of chapters provide region-wise analysis and forecasts of the Safflower Seed Oil market, covering vital aspects of the Safflower Seed Oil markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa.

A dashboard view of some of the key companies operating in the Safflower Seed Oil market in terms of their offerings, regional presence, and other metrics is a precursor to the detailed profiles of these participants, including financial information, strategy overview, SWOT analysis, and market share, as well as analyst commentary. Some of the key players analyzed in the Safflower Seed Oil market report include Marico Limited, Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH, SunOpta, Connoils LLC, Oilseeds International, Ltd., Adams Group Inc., Centra Foods, Henry Lamotte OILS GmbH, Spectrum Organics Products, LLC, Moksha Lifestyle Products, Victor & Summat General Trading, Aryan International, Austrade Inc., Alt?nya? Combine, Inc., and Stoney Creek Oil Products Pty Ltd

To develop the market estimates for Safflower Seed Oil, the overall production of safflower seeds in different regions and countries has been taken into account. This was followed by estimating the average yield of the safflower seed oil depending on different extraction methods. This is then cross-referenced by understanding the annual production of Safflower Seed Oil by key players in the market and also from authorized databases. For the evaluation of the consumption of Safflower Seed Oil, trade of major edible oil commodities and trade of safflower seeds was taken into consideration. The prices of Safflower Seed Oil have been obtained from manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers for bulk quantities at a country level.

Our team of analysts review and interpret data from a variety of sources. Data attributed to ‘FMI’ is derived by using a combination of various approaches, which are then consolidated, interpreted, and extrapolated by FMI analysts. Data is sourced from government statistics, trade associations, company annual reports and investor presentations, press articles and directories, technical publications, and online databases, which are then cross-referenced with FMI’s reports and internal repository of data to filter and validate the collected information. Intelligence gathered from desk research is supplemented by extensive interviews with selected key expert participants across the value chain, not only to gain information specific to their roles and operations but also to obtain their perspective and insights of the issues impacting the Safflower Seed Oil market.

Safflower Seed Oil Market: Segmentation

Analysis by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Analysis by Product Type

High Oleic

High Linoleic

Analysis by End Use

Retail/Household

Foodservice

Food & Beverage Processing

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

Analysis by Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Analysis by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

