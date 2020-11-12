Commodity Trading Transaction and Risk Management (CTRM) Software Market To Business Applications with Top Key Players Agiboo,Aspect Enterprise Solutions Inc.,Beacon Platform, Inc.,Brady PLC,ComFin Software GmbH

Commodity Trading, Transaction, and Risk Management (CTRM) is a term used to describe the specialized ERP and risk management software for commodity trading companies. In the various business processes associated with commodity trading, this type of software supports commodity traders, processors, and purchasers. CTRM software supports physical contract capture, commodity derivatives and currencies, logistics processes, and processes of the financial settlement, as well as risk management, logistics processes, and financial management processes. Commodity processors and trading companies are typical business environments for CTRM.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Agiboo

2. Aspect Enterprise Solutions Inc.

3. Beacon Platform, Inc.

4. Brady PLC

5. ComFin Software GmbH

6. CTRM Cloud

7. DataGenic

8. Fendahl International DWC LLC

9. Openlink

10. Triple Point Technology

The rising uncertainties gripping global businesses have driven commodity trading, transaction, and risk management (CTRM) software market. Most of the global businesses are compulsorily weighing the risk factor associated with each of their decisions to avoid unbearable losses. Also, commodity trading involves large transactions that need to be regulated to prevent errors or inconsistencies arising. Besides, CTRM solutions provide end-to-end business process and transaction analysis to safeguard a business interest. The CTRM concept is similar to the Total Quality Management (TQM) concept, and the former goes one extra mile to deploy critical technologies to administer business transactions harmlessly. Further, CTRM also provides a holistic view of the risks and provides a yardstick for analysis.

The global commodity trading, transaction, and risk management (CTRM) software market is segmented on the basis of deployment type and end use. Based on deployment type, the commodity trading, transaction, and risk management (CTRM) software market is segmented into: On-Premise and Cloud. On the basis of end user, the commodity trading, transaction, and risk management (CTRM) software market is segmented into: Agriculture, Oil and Gas, Automotive, Manufacturing, and Others.

The report analyzes factors affecting the commodity trading, transaction, and risk management (CTRM) software market from both demand and supply side and further valuates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South& Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the commodity trading, transaction, and risk management (CTRM) software market in these regions.

