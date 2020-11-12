AI in Computer Vision Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Growth Overview, Size, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence in various business verticals, growing demand for mobile edge computing, rising usage of electronic devices are contributing to the growth of the AI in the computer vision market. Moreover, the growing impact of AI in machine vision, increasing adoption of AI in video and image analysis applications are also accelerating the growth of the AI in computer vision market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH,Basler AG,Cognex Corporation,General Electric,Intel Corporation,Microsoft Corporation,NVIDIA Corporation,Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.,Teledyne Technologies, Inc.,Xilinx

What is the Dynamics of AI in Computer Vision Market?

Increasing demand for edge computing in mobile devices coupled with the rising demand for computer vision systems in non?traditional and emerging applications are the major factors driving the AI in computer vision market growth. However, various industries are not convincingly adopting AI in computer vision systems due to the lack of awareness and technical expertise may hamper the growth of the market. Further, advancement in AI technology, development of machine learning is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market player of the AI in the computer vision market.

What is the SCOPE of AI in Computer Vision Market?

The “Global AI in Computer Vision Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the AI in computer vision industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview AI in computer vision market with detailed market segmentation as component, end-user, and geography. The global AI in computer vision market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading AI in computer vision market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the AI in computer vision market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global AI in computer vision market is segmented on the basis component, end-user. On the basis of component the market is segmented as hardware, software. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as automotive, sports and entertainment, consumer, robotics and machine vision, healthcare, security and surveillance, agriculture, others.

What is the Regional Framework of AI in Computer Vision Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global AI in computer vision market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The AI in computer vision market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY AI in Computer Vision MARKET LANDSCAPE AI in Computer Vision MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS AI in Computer Vision MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS AI in Computer Vision MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT TYPE AI in Computer Vision MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ENTERPRISE SIZE AI in Computer Vision MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER AI in Computer Vision MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

