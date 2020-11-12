Enterprise Search Software Market – industry trends and outlook until 2027 major key companies profiled like Algolia,Amazon.com, Inc.,Coveo Solutions Inc.,Elasticsearch B.V.,IBM Corporation

Enterprise Search Software is the organized retrieval of unstructured and structured data within an organization. It generates content from multiple enterprise-level sources like intranets and databases, searchable to a defined audience. Utilizing an easily-navigated interface for categorizing, entering, and retrieving data securely in compliance with data retention and security regulations, products in this category can be made accessible to employees and customers. Enterprise search software is capable to connect a number of disconnected cloud platforms together and make them accessible with just one search tool. Thus, this type of software arms consumers and employees with access to a network of data on any device, from anywhere, all in real time.

Major key players covered in this report:

1. Algolia

2. Amazon.com, Inc.

3. Coveo Solutions Inc.

4. Elasticsearch B.V.

5. IBM Corporation

6. iManage LLC

7. Lucidworks

8. Microsoft Corporation

9. SearchUnify (Grazitti Interactive Inc.)

10. Swiftype, Inc.

What is the Dynamics of Enterprise Search Software Market?

Some of the major drivers boosting the growth of enterprise search software market are the increasing demand for solutions providing time-saving data search capabilities and the advent of cloud computing and Software as a Service (SaaS). However, the accessibility of the open source free enterprise search solution is expected to pose a challenge to market players operating in the enterprise search software market.

What is the SCOPE of Enterprise Search Software Market?

The “Global Enterprise Search Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the enterprise search software industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of enterprise search software market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, end-user, industry vertical, and geography. The global enterprise search software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading enterprise search software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global enterprise search software market is segmented on the basis of deployment, end-user, and industry vertical. Based on deployment, the enterprise search software market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as small and medium enterprise and large enterprise. Further, based on industry vertical, the enterprise search software market is segmented as IT and telecom, manufacturing, retail and consumer goods, healthcare and pharmaceutical, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Enterprise Search Software Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global enterprise search software market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The enterprise search software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Enterprise Search Software MARKET LANDSCAPE Enterprise Search Software MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS Enterprise Search Software MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS Enterprise Search Software MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT TYPE Enterprise Search Software MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ENTERPRISE SIZE Enterprise Search Software MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER Enterprise Search Software MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

