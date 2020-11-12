Workflow Automation Market Global Size, Share, Key Players, Production, Growth and Future Insights By 2027

The global workflow automation market is continuously growing at a rapid pace. The processes that can accelerate the growth of businesses are readily adopted across various industrial frameworks. There is a necessity for improved functionalities and workflows across firms, and industry leaders are serious about accomplishing this requirement. In this scenario of speedy technological disruptions, the business sector is also looking to renovate its operational dynamics. Thus, the global workflow automation market is predicted to attract increased revenues in the years to follow.

Key Players:

IBM Corporation

K2 Software, Inc.

Open Text Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Pegasystems Inc.

Software AG

BLUE PRISM LIMITED

Tibco Software Inc.

UiPath

Xerox Corporation

The better utilization of resources, improved business processes, and cost efficiency are some of the major factors driving the growth of the workflow automation market. The growing sizes of companies, changing the nature of businesses, and advancements in technologies that offer a quicker help to industries with huge volumes of data and functionalities are anticipated to boost the growth of the workflow automation market.

The global workflow automation market is segmented on the basis of component, process, operation, organization size, deployment, industry. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as software, services. On the basis of process, the market is segmented as automated solution, decision support and management solution, interaction solution. On the basis of operation, the market is segmented as rule-based, knowledge-based, robotic process automation-based. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises, SMEs. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as cloud, on-premise. On the basis of industry, the market is segmented as BFSI, telecom and it, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing and logistics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, energy and utilities, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting workflow automation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the workflow automation market in these regions.

