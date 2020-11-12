Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market 2020 | Growth Overview, COVID – 19 Outbreak Analysis, Future Growth Prospect, Trending Report

The Objective of the Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market report is to depict the trends and upcoming for Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Industry over the forecast years. In Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2020 to 2027 mulling over 2019 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

Rise in adoption & popularity of smartphones, tablets, and Wi-Fi-enabled consumer electronics drives the growth of the global outdoor Wi-Fi equipment market. However, high deployment costs for client virtual desktops impedes the market growth. Growth in demand for data connectivity in outdoor setups offers a major opportunity for market expansion.

Wi-Fi is a wireless network technology that links two or more devices using wireless communication. Wi-Fi equipment industry offers a broad array of vital technology and products for applications in service and manufacturing industries.

The global outdoor Wi-Fi equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, service, industry vertical, and region. Based on a type, it is classified into <10mW, 1050mW, 50100mW, and others. The applications included in the report are education, healthcare, defense & military, transportation & logistics, oil & gas, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global outdoor Wi-Fi equipment market is dominated by key players such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, ALE USA Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson AB, NETGEAR, Ruckus Wireless, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Aptilo Networks, Aerohive, and Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global outdoor Wi-Fi equipment market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market key Segments:

By Type

<10mW

1050mW

50100mW

Others

By Application

Education

Healthcare

Defense & Military

Transportation & Logistics

Oil & Gas

Others

