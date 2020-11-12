Volt/VAR Systems Market to Register Substantial Growth and Expansion by 2027 | Latest Report Offering Analysis of Future Prospect, Investment Opportunities and Covid 19 Impact

The Objective of the Volt/VAR Systems Market report is to depict the trends and upcoming for Volt/VAR Systems Industry over the forecast years. In Volt/VAR Systems Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2020 to 2027 mulling over 2019 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

Increased renewable power integration, improvements in energy efficiency and system voltages in the distribution system, and reduction in the environmental impact of energy delivery drive the Volt/VAR systems market growth. However, requirement of high initial costs impede the market growth. Enhanced energy efficiency offers a major opportunity for market expansion.

Voltage/VAR management technologies are used by the power industry to reduce electric line losses and increase grid efficiency. Voltage/VAR management or control is essential for the performance of electrical utility, such as ability to deliver power within appropriate voltage limits for proper operation of consumer equipment and to minimize losses.

The global Volt/VAR systems market is segmented on the basis of the solution and region. Based on a solution, it is bifurcated into Volt/VAR control, distribution voltage optimization, conservation voltage reduction, distribution Volt/VAR control, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Volt/VAR systems market is dominated by key players such as ABB, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Silver Spring Networks, Beckwith Electric Co., Inc., Eaton, GRIDCO

SYSTEMS, S&C Electric Company, and Varentec.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Volt/VAR systems market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the Volt/VAR systems market size is provided.

Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the Volt/VAR systems industry.

The quantitative Volt/VAR systems market analysis from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

Volt/VAR Systems Market Key Segments:

By Solution

Volt/VAR Control

Distribution Voltage Optimization

Conservation Voltage Reduction

Distribution Volt/VAR Control

Others

