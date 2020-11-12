Mobile Payments Market Outlook: Investors Still Miss the Big Assessment: Apple, Google, PayPal, Mastercard

In recent years mobile payment has top priority in the financial industry and risen tremendously, particularly in the millennial and generation Z group across the world. Mobile payments have the potential to significantly change the consumer’s preferences to pay for goods and services. The recent adoption of Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to the payment industry is one of the major driving agents in the growth of the mobile payment market. In emerging economies includes India, China and Brazil with high penetration of smartphone and low banking services, mobile payment are getting a better opportunity in these geographic regions. According to AMA, the Global Mobile Payments market is expected to see growth rate of 23.6% and may see market size of USD3885.15 Billion by 2024.

Latest Research Study on Global Mobile Payments Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Mobile Payments Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Mobile Payments. This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Apple (United States), Google (United States), PayPal (United States), Mastercard (United States), One97 Communications (Paytm) (India), Bharti Airtel (India), Vodafone (United Kingdom), Orange S.A. (France), Samsung Pay (South Korea), Verifone (United States), Square, Inc. (United States) and Alipay (China)

Market Trend

Increasing Collaboration with Payment Networks and Mobile Operators to Enhance Mobile Payment Solutions

Mobile Payment Companies Attract and Offers Various Cashback Features to their Users

Market Drivers

The Growth in the Number of Smartphones and Internet Users Worldwide

Rising E-Commerce Industry and High-Speed Cellular Networks in Developing Economies

The Global Mobile Payments Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Mobile wallet/Bank cards, Mobile money), Application (Retail, BFSI, Telecom and IT, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Others), Nature of Payment Type (Person to Person, Person to Business, Business to Person, Business to Business), Payment Mode (NFC/Smart card, Direct mobile billing, Mobile web/WAP payments, Mobile apps, IVRS, Others (Wi-Fi, QR codes, and STK/USSD)), Location of Payments (Remote payments, Proximity payments)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

