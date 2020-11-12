Global Lab Automation Market With Covid-19 Impact and Industry Size, Share, Latest Trends, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2027:DBMR Updates

New report published by Data Bridge Market Research which offers insights on the “Global Lab Automation Market”. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, restraints, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario, and technological growth. A thorough analysis of these elements has been accepted for defining the future growth prospects of the Global Lab Automation Market. This research report helps provide insights into innovations, opportunities and new development in the Global Lab Automation Marketand its connected industries. It includes vital trends and dynamics of the market at regional level for the given forecast period. “Global Lab Automation Market“ is a practice that helps organizations to improve performance by analyzing existing organizations’ problems and developing improvement plans. Organizations can leverage the services of management consultants for a variety of reasons, including external (and perhaps objective) advice and access to consultant expertise.

The Global Lab Automation Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Lab Automation Market Share analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Global Lab Automation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.3 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.4 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.8%. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players of the global lab automation market are Beckman Coulter, Inc., Tecan Trading AG., Perkinelmer, Inc., Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Qiagen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Hamilton Company., Abbott, Aurora Biomed Inc,, BD, BioTek Instruments, Inc,, Brooks Automation, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Biomérieux SA, Eppendorf AG, LabVantage Solutions, Inc, LabWare, among others

Market Definition: Global Lab Automation Market

Lab automation is the process in which specimen processing equipment is used in order to perform clinical research. Lab automation process is carried out to develop new technology, increase productivity and reduce the time cycles.

Competitive Analysis: Global Lab Automation Market

The global lab automation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of lab automation market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Increased adoption of miniaturization process resulting in low reagent cost and high productivity

Increased government funding for the development of biotech and drug discovery research

Increasing drug discovery and clinical diagnostics

Market Restraint

High initial investments

Compatibility and portability issues resulting in reduced adoption of lab automation in small laboratories

Key Developments in the Market:

In May, 2019, the Labstep announced that they are bringing Internet of Things to lab researchers. This will help to record the data automatically which can be used for further analysis

In May 2019, Beckman Coulter a global leader in clinical diagnostics has achieved European CE Mark and China Food and Drug Administration approval for the DxA 5000 total laboratory automation solution. The DxA 5000 will help to significantly improve laboratory efficiency.

