Global Configuration Management Software Market 2020 | Real Time Analysis, Growth Opportunities & Forecast By 2027, Latest Report with COVID 19 Impact

The Objective of the Configuration Management Software Market report is to depict the trends and upcoming for Configuration Management Software Industry over the forecast years. In Configuration Management Software Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2020 to 2027 mulling over 2019 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

Increase in adoption of cloud-based configuration is expected to drive the configuration management software market during forecast period. Further, benefits such as low deployment cost and maintenance expenses, and remote access are expected to fuel the adoption of cloud-based configuration management software. However, data security and privacy concern is expected to hinder the market growth. Moreover, growth in demand for enhanced technology implementation and need to standardize the configuration management in emerging markets such as China, Mexico, and India provide growth opportunities to the market.

Configuration management software tracks changes to ensure configurations are in a trusted state. It keeps an accurate historical record that helps in project management, repairing, and auditing information. Further, configuration management software increases stability, efficiency, and visibility that occur in an application, and help streamline change control process.

The report segments the configuration management software market on the basis of component, deployment type, end user, industry verticals, and geography. On the basis of component, it is bifurcated into software and services. On the basis of deployment type it is divided into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of end user, it is classified into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. On the basis of industry verticals, it is categorized into banking financial services and insurance (BFSI), education, retail, healthcare, IT & telecom, government, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Microsoft, ServiceNow, BMC Software, Chef Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, CA Technologies, LANDESK, Red Hat Inc., Amazon Web Services, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.

Configuration Management Software Market Key Segments:

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-premises

By End User

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Verticals

Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BSFI)

Education

Retail

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Government

Others

