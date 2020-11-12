ePedigree Software Market Is Booming Worldwide | Latest Report with Analysis, Future Prospect, Covid 19 Impact and Forecast By 2027

The Objective of the EPedigree Software Market report is to depict the trends and upcoming for EPedigree Software Industry over the forecast years. In EPedigree Software Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2020 to 2027 mulling over 2019 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

Rise in demand of ePedigree software to develop secure supply chain is expected to boost the market. Further, increase in demand for pharmaceutical serialization is also anticipated to fuel the market. However, low investment in anti-counterfeiting technology is expected to hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, integration of RFID with ePedigree software is major opportunity for key players in ePedigree software market.

ePedigree software is an electronic record used majorly in pharmaceutical industry to maintain the pedigree requirements of a drug. This software comprises essential information regarding various levels of transactions resulting from a change of drug ownership from manufacturers to wholesalers to retailers.

The ePedigree software market is segmented on the basis of technology and geography. Based on technology, the market is divided into forensic technique, hidden markers, visible features, and track & trace. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

IBM Corporation, Axway, Oracle, TraceLink, SAP, Merit Solutions , rfXcel, JDA Software , Cyclone Commerce, Aptean are some of the major key players of global EPedigree software market.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global ePedigree software market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework

Comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided that determines the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the market.

ePedigree Software Market Key Segments:

By Technology

Forensic Technique

Hidden Markers

Visible Features

Track & Trace

