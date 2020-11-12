Carrageenan Gum Market Size, Share, Upcoming Demand, Trends by Leading Key Players Gum Gurus, BLG, J.M. HUBER, Aquarev Industries, and CP Kelco U.S

Carrageenan or carrageenan gum is an extracted substance from purple and red seaweeds. It is used as a thickener, emulsifier, and stabilizer in food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries. In the production of carrageenan, the insoluble residue in the seaweed is dried and sold as semi refined carrageen. It is generally off white to brown in colour and is available in powder form. There are different types of carrageenans with different chemical properties, structure, and uses. The prominent carrageenan used in commercial industry includes kappa, lambda, and iota.

Carrageenan is being used in the food and processing industry for almost 50 years. There is an increase in the demand for carrageenan from food & beverage industries owing to its diversified application as a thickening & gelling agent. Its main application is in dairy and meat products such as cheese, beer, fish, and meat due to strong interactions with protein. It is used as an alternative for gelatin in some applications. Carrageenan is also used in the production of plant-based alternatives for milk such as hemp milk, soy milk, coconut milk, and almond milk. High demand for gelling agents in sauces, dips, dairy desserts, and other dairy & non-dairy beverages boosts the consumption of kappa and iota.

Rise in demand for carrageenan as thickening agent from other industries such as personal care & cosmetics, chemical, and pharmaceutical is anticipated to boost the market growth.

The Natural Organic Standards Board has decided to remove carrageenan from the list of acceptable additives in the food. This decision might negatively impact carrageenan gum market regionally as well as globally.

PES grade is the latest grade type of carrageenan gum discovered recently is qualitatively better in seaweed plant structures than the traditional carrageenan grades. This grade is used mostly in cold dairy dessert products.

According to FAO, the EU is the largest producer of carrageenan throughout the globe accumulating nearly 50% of the total production followed by the U.S. and Asia-Pacific.

The global carrageenan gum market is segmented into type, industry type, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into iota, kappa, and lambda. Based on industry type, the market is divided into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players operating in the carrageenan gum market include Gum Gurus, BLG, Marcel Trading Corporation, FMC Corporation, J.M. HUBER, Aquarev Industries, Shemberg Marketing Corporation, AEP Colloids Inc., and CP Kelco U.S.

