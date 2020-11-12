North America to Walk the “Innovation-Centric” Talk in the Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems market between 2020 and 2030

Orthopedic Cement Extraction System is device which is used to cutting removing or extracting the bone fragments or orthopedic acrylic cement. The bone fragments are extracted from a previously implanted prosthesis using ultrasonic energy while performing the orthopedic procedures. Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems is typically consist of ultrasonic generator with appropriate control and having two or more handpiece. From that two handpiece, one is used for cutting and removal of bone while other handpiece is used for breaking of cement. The probes of Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems used for cement removal may be reusable or intend for single use. Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems also include the vacuum suction tubes and filters to extract the bone cement and bone fragments. Along with this Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems is also provided with accessories such as slap hammers, ultrasonic powered instruments endoscopic video systems. Ultrasonic waves generated by Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems is of high frequency vibration (above 16 kHz) Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems.

The primary factor driving the growth of orthopedic cement extraction systems market are increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and bone related disorders. Moreover, rising incidences of trauma cases and road accidents will propel the growth of orthopedic cement extraction systems market over the forecast period. Additionally, proliferation of orthopedic surgery in outpatient facility may also lead to robust growth of orthopedic cement extraction systems market over the next decade. Also the emphasis of leading manufacturer to develop and launch more innovative orthopedic cement extraction system in the market is also responsible for significant growth of the orthopedic cement extraction systems market. On other hand, the high cost of Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems and unfavorable reimbursement scenario is expected to deter the growth of Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems market. Also the lack of medical professional in under developing economies may lead to sluggish growth of Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems market over the forecast period.

The global Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems market is classified on the basis of application, end user and region.

Based on product type, Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems market is segmented into following:

Screw extractors

Trephines

Universal Extractors

Hex Drivers

Screw Drivers

Others

Based on end user, Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems market is segmented into following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

The global Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period due rising burden of bone diseases. According to International Osteoporosis Foundation, there are over 200 million people suffering from osteoporosis. It has been also estimated that 30% of post-menopausal women have osteoporosis in U.S. and Europe. World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that at least 40% of women and 15-30% of men will sustain one or more fragility fractures in their lifetime which leads to the high traction for Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems market. By product type, screw extractor is expected to gain maximum market share in term of value. Among all end user, the hospital segment is expected to dominate the Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems market in term of value which is then followed by ambulatory surgical centers.

On the basis of geography, Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems market is classified into six key region viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China, China, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems market due increasing prevalence of osteoporosis. After North America Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems market is then followed by Europe due to high healthcare infrastructure in this region. APEC and China is expected to show the faster growth for global Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems market owing to rising incidence of trauma cases in this region. Latin America and Middle East and Africa is expected to show delayed growth for Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems market due to lack of healthcare infrastructure and limited number of medical professionals.

Some of the key players found across the value chain of Orthopedic Cement Extraction Systems are,

Zimmer Biomet

Innomed, Inc.

Shukla Medical

TECRES S.P.A

Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

MEDIN, Inc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Ortho Max Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd

