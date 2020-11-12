North America to Set the Expectations for Dental Laboratory Ovens Market High between 2020 and 2030

Dental laboratory ovens are used in fixed appliance fabrication and they are one of the vital components in dental laboratories. Dental laboratory functions are used for various functions such as sintering, heating, preheating, polymerization and curing. Dental laboratory ovens are used during the production of ceramic dental restoration such as crowns, bridges, inlays and onlays. Dental laboratory oven employs high temperature and pressure to process ceramic material into final states of hardening. Dental laboratory ovens are easy to use and extremely efficient in dental office and laboratories. Various dental laboratory ovens come with fully automated vacuum furnace for drying and baking of ceramics with vacuum or without vacuum.

The dental laboratory ovens have features such as pre-set programs, touchscreen controls, and can be connected to the internet. Dental laboratory ovens are used with CAD/CAM milled restorations and also with glaze systems, which add final esthetic polish. Dental laboratory ovens are designed to work with a wide range of ceramic materials, and some dental laboratory ovens are designed to produce the pressure needed to press glass ceramics, and other pressable materials.

Rapid rise in the prevalence of oral disease, increasing geriatric population, growing awareness regarding oral hygiene are factors expected to drive the growth of the market for dental laboratory oven. Increasing medical tourism in emerging countries and advancement in the technology of dental laboratory equipment are the other factors expected to spur the growth of the market for dental laboratory oven. Growing focus of the key players on the emerging markets and increased popularity of CAD/CAM technologies are some of the other factors expected to propel the growth of the dental laboratory ovens market. However, high cost of the equipment and shortage of skilled labor in developing and under developed countries are factors expected to restrain the growth of the dental laboratory oven market.

The global dental laboratory ovens market can be segmented on basis of product type, end users and geography.

Segmentation of the Global Dental Laboratory Ovens Market by Product Type Vacuum oven Infrared oven Microwave oven Muffle Oven Others

Segmentation of the Global Dental Laboratory Ovens Market by End Users Hospitals Dental clinics Dental laboratories

Segmentation of the Global Dental Laboratory Ovens Market by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Excluding China China Middle East & Africa



On the basis of product type, the vacuum oven segment is expected to hold a large share in the global dental laboratory ovens market. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to its advantage such as improved technology. On the basis of end users, the dental laboratories segment is expected to account a large share in the global dental laboratory ovens market owing to increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene. The hospital segment is expected to witness rapid growth in the global dental laboratory ovens market during the forecast period.

The North America market for dental laboratory ovens is expected to hold a large revenue share, due to increasing dental caries and dental disease, increased demand for technologically advanced products and large presence of key players of dental laboratory ovens. Europe is expected to account second large revenue share in the global dental laboratory ovens market, owing to availability of skilled labors in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth, due to increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene, increasing medical tourism, and rising number of dental clinics. China is expected to register significant growth, due to rising geriatric population and cost effective treatment for dental surgeries. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to exhibit slow growth in the global dental laboratory oven market, owing to less developed healthcare infrastructure and shortage of skilled professionals in the regions.

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global dental laboratory ovens market are ,

Amann Girrbach AG

MIHM-VOGT GmbH & Co. KG.

Zirkonzahn

Pi dental

TOKMET

LLC

Reitel Feinwerktechnik GmbH

Omec S.n.c.

Alser Teknik Seramik A.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG

Dentsply Sirona

TALLERES MESTRAITUA S.L.

imes-icore GmbH

