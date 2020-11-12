Apple Seed Oil Market Rising Trends, Global Report, Demand, Business Outlook, Scenario 2019 to 2026

Apple seeds are extracted from a variety of apples such as Granny Smith, the richly reddish Arkansas Black, or the commonly available Honeycrisp. Apple seed oil is extracted from the seeds by using cold-pressed or solvent extraction techniques.

Apple seed oil is often used in cosmetics and medical purposes. This oil consists of amygdalin, also called vitamin B-17, which is used to produce anticancer medicine, laetrile. In addition, it comprises fatty acids such as calcium, magnesium, iron, potassium, and phosphorous. Moreover, it contains linoleic acid, fiber, oleic acid, alpha-linoleic, and natural sulfur. The presence of fatty acids in apple seed oil improves the overall skin appearance and provides softness as well as nutrition to the skin. Furthermore, this oil rejuvenates the skin, due to which it is majorly used in. In addition, the oil is used in home care products, such as candles, and massage centers & parlors for skin therapies, owing to the fact the oil imparts pleasant aroma.

The growth of the global apple seed oil market is driven by diversified health benefits associated with apple seed oil such as prevention from sun damage, skin softening, collagen activation, deceleration of ageing process, and improvement in appearance. Moreover, increase in adoption of apple seed oil for medicinal purposes such as prevention from skin cancer boosts the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in consumer preference toward natural beauty products fuels the adoption of apple seed oil across the globe.

The global apple seed oil market is segmented on the basis of nature, end user, distribution channel, and region. Based on nature, the market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. By end user, it is categorized into cosmetics & personal care industry and household care industry. Depending on distribution channel, it is fragmented into direct and indirect. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the most prominent players operating in the apple seed market include O&3 Ltd, Au Natural Organics, The Kerfoot Group, Innisfree, Cocojojo Organic, The Jojoba Company, H&B Oil Center Company, Organic Pure Oil, Suyash Ayurveda, Paras Perfumers, and K.K Enterprisers.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global apple seed oil market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and the suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

