Sage Essential Oil Market Research Report with Leading key Players are doTerra, Biolandes, Young Essential Oils, Augusts Oil Ltd

Sage is the plant which is native to the countries which are nearby Mediterranean Sea. Its leaf consists of tannic acid, ursonic acid, carnosic acid, fumaric acid, niacin, flavones, chlorogenic acid, caffeic acic, and others and thus is used as an herbal healing agent. Sage essential oil is extracted by steam distillation from the leaf of the Salvia officinalis herb. It is also referred as true stage, common stage, dalmatian stage, and garden stage. Sage essential oil consists of borneol, cineole, and thujone. The oil also contains health benefit properties such as antifungal, antioxidant, antiseptic, antibacterial, cicatrizant, and expectorant.

The global sage essential oil market is driven by its diversified uses in cosmetics and personal care industry. The oil is an ideal ingredient in skin care product and it prevents sagging skin, wrinkles, fine lines, muscles, and disintegration of tissues. Moreover, it is also used in massage as it provides relief from the muscular aches and pains from a vigorous workout. Furthermore, it is used in aromatherapy applications. Sage essential oil is known to clarify and stimulate the mind while exhibiting an uplifting, balancing, and strengthening effect on the senses to ease negative moods. It is also known for enhancing memory, sense of attentiveness, and to reduce discomforts related to digestion. In addition, availability of sage essential oil in online sales channel has resulted in expansion of the global sage essential oil. Further, availability of sage essential oil on e-commerce platforms have resulted in convenience to buy goods without any physical constraint to the consumers Moreover, increased millennials expenditure on natural beauty products resulted in increased demand for sage essential oil. Consumers are adapting healthy lifestyle, which helps in increasing the awareness about sage essential oil.

The global sage essential oil market is segmented based on the nature, end user, distribution channel, and region. By nature, the market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. Based on end user, it is divided into cosmetics and personal care industry, household care industry, and pharmaceutical industry. By distribution channel, it can be categorized into direct and indirect. Based on region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The prominent players operating in the sage essential oil market include Young Essential Oils, doTerra, Biolandes, Augusts Oil Ltd, Sibelius Natural Products, Frontier Co-op., and Aromatics International.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global sage essential oil market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and the suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

