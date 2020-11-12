Ginger Oil Market Current and Future Trends, Industry Size and Forecast

Ginger oil is obtained by steam distillation process of the Zingiber officinale herb and has a pleasantly pungent aroma. Ginger is a popular cooking ingredient and has been used since the ancient times for medicinal and culinary purpose. Ginger oil serves its main purpose as an essential oil for aromatherapy and has many health benefits. These include elimination of toxins, reduction of inflammation, increase of appetite, and others. This oil is utilized in personal care and cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry, and in food & beverages. Increase in hectic lifestyle and stress are leading to consumers using aromatherpahy applications. Ginger oil is one of the most effective essential oils to relieve aches and pain and this drives the growth of the ginger oil market.

Due to polluted weather conditions, consumers now have more preference for personal care products made with natural ingredients for skin care. This factor acts as a major driver for the ginger oil manufacturers. However, there are several other essential oils, which can substitute ginger oil especially for aromatherapy. This is expected to limit the growth of the ginger oil market. Nevertheless, increase in consumption of fast food and junk food among consumers have increased health issues such as obesity, depression, digestive issues, heart disease & stroke, and others. Ginger oil is an excellent reliver of digestive issues. This is a lucrative opportunity for pharmaceutical manufacturers to expand their presence in the ginger oil market.

The ginger oil market is segmented based on application, distribution channel, and region. Based on application, the market is divided into cosmetic & personal care, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical. By distribution channel, it is categorized into. supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, and online. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Aos Products Pvt. Ltd., Kanta Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Plant Therapy®, Rocky Mountain Oils™©, Edens Garden, Young Living™, Young Living Essential Oils., Now® Foods, Frontier Co-Op, and Mountain Rose Herbs.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the ginger oil market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier?buyer network.

In-depth analysis and the ginger oil market size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the ginger oil industry.

Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes revenue generated from the sale of ginger oil and its types and the ginger oil market forecast across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

