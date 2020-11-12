Latest demanding report on Descriptive Analytics Market will touch a new level in upcoming year with top key players like IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Dell, Accenture, TCS Ltd., Infosys Ltd., SAP SE, Pegasystems, Microsoft Corporation

There are three types of data analytics: descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive. Descriptive analysis (descriptive statistics), as the name suggests, “describes” or summarizes raw data and makes it interpretable to humans. Descriptive analytics describes the past. It uses data aggression and data mining techniques to get an insight into the past and tries to answer the question, “What has happened?” These insights help the business make better plans and succeed in the future. Descriptive statistics summarizes the sample and the observations that have been made. Such summaries can be either quantitative or visual. Quantitative summaries are in the form of summary statistics and visual summaries are in the form of graphs to provide more simplicity.

The global Descriptive Analytics market is expected to expand at a CAGR of +11% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

The report, titled Global Descriptive Analytics Market defines and briefs readers about its products, applications, and specifications. The research lists key companies operating in the global market and also highlights the key changing trends adopted by the companies to maintain their dominance. By using SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force analysis tools, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of key companies are all mentioned in the report. All leading players in this global market are profiled with details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturing base, competitors, applications, and specifications.

Top Key Vendors in Market:

IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Dell Inc., Accenture Plc., TCS Ltd., Infosys Ltd., SAP SE, KNIME.COM AG, Pegasystems Inc., and Microsoft Corporation

Different global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India have been analyzed on the basis of the manufacturing base, productivity, and profit margin. This Descriptive Analytics market research report has been scrutinized on the basis of different practical oriented case studies from various industry experts and policymakers. It uses numerous graphical presentation techniques such as tables, charts, graphs, pictures and flowchart for easy and better understanding to the readers.

Different internal and external factors such as, Descriptive Analytics Market have been elaborated which are responsible for driving or restraining the progress of the companies. To discover the global opportunities different methodologies have been included to increase customers rapidly.

Table of Content:

Global Descriptive Analytics Market Research Report 2020-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Descriptive Analytics Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Descriptive Analytics.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Descriptive Analytics Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Descriptive Analytics Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Descriptive Analytics.

Chapter 10: Development Trend of Descriptive Analytics Market 2020-2026.

Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Descriptive Analytics with Contact Information.

Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Market.

Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Descriptive Analytics Market Industry 2025 Market Research Report.

