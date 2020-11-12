How Technology has changed the Demolition Robots Market – 2027?

Global demolition robots market size was valued at $234.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $633.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.2% from 2020 to 2027. Demolition robots are the specially designed robots, which can be operated from the distance with the help of remote control. Use of demolition robots is a safer alternative for the manual demolition of the concrete structure. Demolition robots are available in various sizes, powers, and attachments. They can be fit in small space and can complete the demolition work smoothly. Safety is a major concern in the demolition operation at any construction sight.

The demolition robot market is projected to grow in coming years, due to advanced technologies and introduction of high-performance robots in the global construction machinery market. The demand of demolition robots is growing in the reconstruction and construction services industry, from emerging countries. High demand for reconstructions from urban areas in the developed and emerging countries drives the market growth.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has a negative impact on the manufacturing and production of demolition robots in the first and second quarter of 2020, and is likely to hamper the demolition robots market growth throughout the year. This has further affected the demand for precision from developing countries, including India, China, and others; thereby, halting the production activities. In addition, the disruption of supply chains is causing hindrance in manufacturing of the demolition robots around the globe.

Europe dominated the global demolition robots market in 2019, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 53.7% share of the global market, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific, respectively. LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

By product type, the large segment has accounted for the largest share in the global demolition robots market in 2019, and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In terms of application, the construction segment secured highest share in the demolition robot market in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global demolition robot market have adopted product launch as their key developmental strategies to strengthen their foothold in the global market.

The key players profiled in the demolition robot market report include BROKK GLOBAL, Conjet AB, Husqvarna AB (publ), Giant Hydraulics, Epiroc, SMP, Darda, SHERPA Mini-loaders B.V., TEI ROCK DRILLS, TopTec Benelux BVBA.

Key Findings of The Study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging demolition robots market trends and dynamics.

Depending on type, the large segment dominated the demolition robots market, in terms of revenue in 2019 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, construction segment has garnered highest share of revenue in 2019

By sales, the new equipment sales segment registered highest revenue in 2019.

LAMEA is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

The key players within the demolition robot industry are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the demolition robot industry.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

In-depth demolition robots market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.

