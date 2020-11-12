Medical Superabsorbent Polymers Market: Recent Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 to 2027

Global Medical Superabsorbent Polymers Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Emphasis on Sustainability to Create New Avenues for Manufacturers

Superabsorbent polymers have gained immense popularity owing to their pivotal role in the daily care products industry, such as diapers. Superabsorbent materials based on petroleum have sought significant use in the development of these products, however the upward trend of sustainability and green products are now driving efforts for re-invention. Scientists across the globe are therefore working on the production of new eco-friendly alternatives.

Past researches have depicted the ability of bio-based materials, mainly proteins, in absorbing aqueous solutions with effectiveness similar or even relatively higher than that of synthetic superabsorbent polymers. Additionally, advancements in the agricultural sector have been enabling the provision of essential protein-concentrated feedstock procured from side-streams apropos of the bio-refinery field.

Scientists have recognized the transmutation procedures of protein structures and interactions that are necessary to promote water-uptake in the protein-based superabsorbent polymers. The insights aggregated are being leveraged for developing suitable alternatives to their unsustainable petroleum-based counterparts, which in turn is likely to create new avenues for manufacturers in the upcoming years.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

