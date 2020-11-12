Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance Market – New Investments Expected to boost the Demand by 2025

AMA Research published a new research publication on “Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance Market Insights, to 2025” with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd. (Switzerland), Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (United States), AXA XL (United States), Syngenta (Switzerland), Munich Re (Germany), Agroinsurance (Georgia), Hanover Re (Germany), Partner Re (United States), Scor Re (France), GramCover (India), Mapfre Re (MAPFRE) (Spain), Lloyd’s (United Kingdom), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), Everest Re (United States), China Reinsurance (China), QBE (Australia) and Tokio Marine (Japan)

Agricultural production depends on the climate more than any other commercial sector. The industry expressions greater agricultural risks than ever before as a result of the already visible effects of climate change. Agricultural insurance defends against loss of or damage to crops or livestock. It has great potential to provide value to low-income farmers and their communities, both by guarding farmers when shocks ensue and by encouraging greater investment in crops. Reinsurance refers to the process of insurance enterprises taking protection against large risks that they have insured. Governments play a vital role in coordinating public and private sector investments in collecting, auditing, and managing insurance-quality data, and in making sure that the data is available for private insurers.

Market Trend

Public Sector Has an Active Role in Supporting Agricultural Insurance

Market Drivers

The compulsion of Crop and Livestock Insurance in Some Countries like Japan, China, India and Others

Growth of Public and Private Agricultural Insurance

Opportunities

Major growth in public-private partnerships for agricultural insurance has occurred in China and in the Republic of Korea

The Existence of Gaps in the Provision of Agricultural Insurance Creates Opportunities for Development of the Market in Latin America

Restraints

Lack of Formal Recognition of Micro Insurance Programmes

Challenges

The Development of Agricultural Insurance Requires an Appropriate Institutional Framework

Risk-Layering Schemes Should Be Seriously Considered

Market Competition

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market. Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance Market. The study highlights how competition will change dynamics in the coming years and why players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (Greenhouse, Crop-hail, Livestock, Forestry, Others), Agricultural Production Type (Subsistence Farming, Semi-Commercial Farming, Commercial Farming), Reinsurance Type (Proportional (Quota Share, Surplus Share), Non-Proportional or Excess (Excess of Loss, Stop Loss)), Distribution Channel (Agency, Broker, Bancassurance, Others)

