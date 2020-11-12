Hotel PMS Market – New Investments Expected to boost the Demand by 2025

AMA Research published a new research publication on “Hotel PMS Market Insights, to 2025” with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Hotel PMS market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are RealPage, Inc. (United States), MRI Software LLC (United States), Console group (Australia), Oracle (United States), Cloudbeds (United States), FCS Computer Systems (Singapore), EZee Absolute (United States), Hoteliga (Poland), RDPWin (United States) and Sky Touch Hotel OS (United States).

Hotel property management system (PMS) refers to the platform which helps to operational functions of hotel or group hotel to manage the front-office tasks such as booking reservations, guest check-in & check-out, room allotment, managing room rate and billing system. Hotel PMS market has high growth owing to growth in the hospitality industry. Further, increasing demand for SaaS and cloud-based hotel PMS driving the demand of the market. In addition, increasing demand from the developing economies expected to drive the demand for hotel PMS market over the forecasted period.

Market Growth Drivers

Growing Digitization in the Business Processes

Increasing Focus on Offering Enhanced Customer Service

Influencing Trend

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Hotel PMS

Emphasizing On Development of SaaS-Based Hotel PMS

Restraints

Issues Related With Interoperability of Hotel PMS

Lack of Technically-Skilled Personnel

Opportunities

Increasing Demand from the Small and Medium Size Hotel

Rising Demand from the Developing Countries

Challenges

Lack of Awareness in the Emerging Economies

Market Competition

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Hotel PMS Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market. Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Hotel PMS Market. The study highlights how competition will change dynamics in the coming years and why players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

End-User (Small Size Hotels, Medium Size Hotel, Large Hotels, Mega Hotels, Chain Hotels, Others), Component (Software (On Premise, Cloud-Based, and Hybrid), Services (Consulting, System Integration, And Operation & Maintenance Services))

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Hotel PMS Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Hotel PMS market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Hotel PMS Market.

Chapter 3: Displayingthe Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Hotel PMS

Chapter 4: Presenting the Hotel PMS Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Hotel PMS market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally,Hotel PMS Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

