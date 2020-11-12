Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Report: Overview, Analysis by Applications, Cost and Forecast 2026

For an exceptional business growth, companies must take up market research report service which has become enough imperative in today’s market place. Biodegradable Mulch Film Market research report is formulated with a nice blend of industry insight, smart and practical solutions and newest technology to present better user experience. With this market report, businesses can acquire details about market drivers and market restraints which assist them to take presumption about reducing or increasing the production of particular product.

Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 41.69 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 77.05 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.98% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- BASF SE, Kingfa SCI. & TECH. CO., LTD., BioBag International AS, RKW Group, AB Rani Plast Oy., Novamont S.p.A., RPC bpi group, Yifan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, AEP Industries Inc., Grupo Armando Alvarez, Dow, Zhejiang Hangzhou Xinfu Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd., Dubois Agrinovation, Robert Marvel Plastic Mulch LLC., Barbier Group, Saurya Poly Pack.

Biodegradable mulch film is the material that is obtained from plants and animals which is usually used for maintenance of soil, to stop the soil contamination and weed control. They reduce the level of herbicides in the farms. These days they are widely used in crop production, which is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market. It is expected that due to the increasing demand for quality food worldwide; biodegradable mulch market will expand tremendously.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing demand of biodegradable mulch film for agricultural purposes is driving the growth of this market

Increasing R&D investment by many organizations is driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

High installation cost is restraining the growth of this market

Less availability of mulch film is restraining the market

By Raw Material Type (Starch, Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), Starch Blended with Polylactic Acid Aliphatic Copolymer (CPLA), Others),

Biodegradable Plastics (Thermoplastic Starch (TPS), Aliphatic-Aromatic Copolyesters (AAC), Controlled Degradation Masterbatches),

Application (Onion, Strawberry Crops, Flowers & Plants, Tomato, Others), Sales of Channel (B2B, B2C)

The BIODEGRADABLE MULCH FILM report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, IMMER Ukrplastic plant announced the launch of their new biodegradable mulching film which is an eco-friendly solution specially designed to meet the need of modern agrarians and is 100% degradable. The main aim is to enhance crop production and develop better agricultural plants.

In June 2015, Repsol’s Chemical Business along with Advanced Enzyme Science Limited (SAWS) announced the launch of their new range of polyolefins for agriculture based on cutting-edge biotechnology. This new film will prevent the need to remove the film from field after the harvest and will prevent the harmful environment impact which is caused by conventional films.

