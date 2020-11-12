Baking Ingredients Market Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights: Associated British Foods plc, British Bakels, Cargill, Incorporated

For an exceptional business growth, companies must take up market research report service which has become enough imperative in today’s market place. Baking Ingredients Market research report is formulated with a nice blend of industry insight, smart and practical solutions and newest technology to present better user experience. With this market report, businesses can acquire details about market drivers and market restraints which assist them to take presumption about reducing or increasing the production of particular product.

Global Baking Ingredients Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 13.60 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.95 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.91% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Associated British Foods plc, British Bakels, Cargill, Incorporated, Dawn Food Products, Inc, Kerry Group PLC, Muntons Plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Taura Natural Ingredients Ltd, Barry callebaut, Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd, Nexira, Corbion, Roquette Frères, Royal cosun, SAMYANG HOLDINGS CORPORATION, Sensus America Llc, Wuxi cima science Co., Ltd, Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd.

Baking Ingredients are food products which help to maintain freshness, taste and increase the protein content in the baked items. These are available in different versions for human nutrition’s all over the world. With the help of baking ingredients several types of desserts can be prepared. These are mainly used in baking industry.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Changes in the eating habits of consumers, increasing urbanisation, have driven growth in the market

Increase in the demand for convenience foods which results the increase in the sale of breads

Stringent regulations and international quality standards restricting the growth of the market

By Application (Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies, Others),

Type (Emulsifiers, Leavening Agents, Enzymes, Baking Powders & Mixes, Oil, Fats & Shortenings, Starch, Colours & Flavours, Others)

The BAKING INGREDIENTS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, According to a recent report by Fact.MR, in 2019, sales of vegan baking ingredients are expected to close at 38,000 tons. Widespread vegan adoption coupled with pervasive trends such as “careful choices,” “clean label,” and “sustainability” continue to impact the growth of the market for vegan baking ingredients.

In January 2019, Kaneka Corporation announced that its joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation, PT. Kaneka Foods Indonesia, will open a new factory in Indonesia’s Bekasi city. The move aims to enhance the presence of KFI in fast – growing Indonesia’s markets for confectionary and bakery ingredients.

